How to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order – chronological and timeline

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Vin Diesel. A truck-load of improbable car stunts. True, the Fast and Furious franchise is essentially a fun-filled mash-up of these three turbo-charged components, but there’s surprising complexity to its narrative. Really.

Since The Fast and the Furious first pulled into cinemas in 2001, the 10 instalments of the movie saga have paved a winding and often confusing timeline which weaves together The Fate of the Furious, Fast and Furious 9 and the furiously confusing Tokyo Drift into one story.

But which is the correct order to feast on the four-wheeled franchise featuring the likes of Paul Walker, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron? Consider the below a sat-nav to your Fast and Furious binge…

How to watch the Fast and Furious franchise – release order

If you’re new to the Fast and Furious, sticking to the simplest route may be the best. After all, most of the movies follow a chronological order, with only really the third instalment in the franchise, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), causing some confusing pile-ups in the timeline (more on that below).

The first episode in the saga, The Fast and the Furious (2001), follows undercover cop Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), who integrates himself into a heist crew run by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Later in the series, viewers are introduced to the likes of the effortlessly cool Han Lue (Sung Kang), bounty hunter Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), weapons expert Gisele Yashar (Gal Galdot) and ex-military mercenary Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Here are all instalments of the Fast franchise, in order of release…

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

(2001) 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

(2003) The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

(2006) Fast & Furious (2009)

(2009) Fast Five (2011)

(2011) Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

(2013) Furious 7 ( 2015)

2015) The Fate of the Furious (2017)

(2017) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

(2019) F9 (2021)

How to watch the Fast and Furious franchise – chronological order

Although most of the Fast films follow on from each other, there is one standout exception: you guessed it, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Although it was the third Fast film to be released in cinemas, Tokyo Drift is actually set between Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. Swerving away from the story of Brian and Dom, the film follows a completely new set of characters led by Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), a student forced to move to Japan to avoid jail time.

Tokyo Drift also marks the first appearance of Han Lue, a fan favourite who (SPOILER ALERT) appeared to be killed in a chase near the end of the film.

Fortunately, the character wasn’t left dead for long, with Universal deciding Han was so popular he would be resurrected with a clever workaround: all subsequent Fast films would be set before Toyko Drift. This meant Han was able to return alive and well in Fast & Furious, the next film in the franchise.

This all means that if you want to watch the Fast franchise chronologically, you’ll have to binge in this order…

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Furious 7

The Fate of the Furious

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

F9 (released in cinemas 2021)

Where can I watch the Fast and Furious films?

Most of the Fast and Furious franchise can be viewed on streaming service NOW TV with a cinema pass (£11.99 a month).

Fast films available on the service are:

Unfortunately, Hobbs and Shaw and Furious 7 are not currently available to watch on NOW TV.

However, Furious 7 can be viewed on Netflix. Hobbs and Shaw is available to watch to Sky customers via Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can purchase Hobbs and Shaw on Amazon.

