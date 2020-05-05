A new Transformers movie is coming in summer 2022

The next installment in the Transformers franchise has been given a release date – with the film set to hit the big screen in summer 2022.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the as-yet untitled project has been earmarked for a 24th June release, marking a four year gap since the last film in the series, spin-off Bumblebee was released in 2018.

With multiple Transformers scripts currently said to be in the works at Paramount, it is unclear specifically which project this release date pertains to.

Joby Harold (Edge of Tomorrow) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) are both reportedly working on separate scripts for the franchise, while it is also believed the studio have plans for an animated prequel from Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley.

It has already been confirmed that Bumblebee, which was the most critically well-received film in the franchise’s history, will be getting a sequel and it is believed that the script Harold is working on is set in this universe.

The script from Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is said to be based on Beast Wars – an animated Transformers TV series that aired in the late ’90s, set in set in the future of the “original” Transformers franchise.

No casting announcements have been made for either project- although John Cena has previously registered his interest in appearing in future Bumblebee films.

Meanwhile an animated origin origin series titled Transformers: War For Cybertron is also reportedly being made for Netflix.

