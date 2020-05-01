A Disney live-action Hercules is in the works from Avengers directors

More good news for Disney fans: the entertainment company has announced plans have been set in motion for a live-action Hercules movie.

Advertisement

And not only that, but the remake of the 1997 animation – inspired by Greek mythology – will be headed by Avengers filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, according to Variety.

The pair, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, will produce the project, while Dave Callaham (Zombieland: Double Tap, Wonder Woman 1984) is set to write the script. A director hasn’t yet been named.

The original Hercules musical fantasy film was a loose retelling of the Greek hero myth, with the titular half-man half-god forced to live among mortals.

Voiced by Tate Donovan, Hercules finds himself fighting titans with the help of satyr mentor “Phil” Philoctetes (voiced by Danny DeVito) and Theban princess, Megara (Susan Egan).

A cast hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it could be significant that pop superstar and actress Ariana Grande recently performed Hercules song I Won’t Say (I’m In Love) on The Disney Family Singalong.

Fans have already been making their own casting suggestions, calling for Jeff Goldblum to play Hades and the likes of Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley to portray the musical muses.

My Hercules live action cast: Megara:

Ariana Grande Hercules:

Armie Hammer (can't think of anyone else????) The Muses:

Beyoncé, Amber Riley, Anika Noni Rose, Keke Palmer & Jennifer Hudson. Satyr:

Danny DeVito Young Hercules:

??? Hades:

Jeff Goldblum/Benedict Cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/9jUz2qNtMp — ???????? ⎊ ???????????? ???????????????????????????? #???????????? (@GivenchyBeystin) April 30, 2020

Can we settle this once and for all? The muses in #Hercules need acting chops and singing chops in EQUAL. MEASURE. (i'm lookin at the hive rn) I nominate Amber Riley, Jennifer Hudson, Keke Palmer, Teyana Taylor & Yvette Nicole Brown Envision it. Hear it. It makes sense. pic.twitter.com/7NdHKsLNAX — The Love-a Issa Right-a On Top-a! ???? (@TheB1ackDaria) April 30, 2020

Since we’re all doing our own fan castings for the Muses. Here’s mine. #Hercules ☺️☺️☺️ Calliope: Jennifer Hudson

Thalia: Amber Riley

Clio: Sheléa Frazier

Terpsichore: Janelle Monae

Melpomene: Kelly Rowland pic.twitter.com/SqoXz2oNmK — Reparations, thanks (@Mystique_3) May 1, 2020

While there is no indication as to when the live-action film will be released, if you fancy watching the original Hercules, it is now available on streaming service Disney+.

Advertisement

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year now. Wondering what’s good to watch on Disney+? Check out our round-up of the best Disney+ TV shows.