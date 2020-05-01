Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. A Disney live-action Hercules is in the works from Avengers directors

A Disney live-action Hercules is in the works from Avengers directors

The Russo Brothers will head the remake of the 1997 animation

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
HERCULES - The son of the Greek Gods Zeus and Hera is stripped of his immortality as an infant and must become a true hero in order to reclaim it.

More good news for Disney fans: the entertainment company has announced plans have been set in motion for a live-action Hercules movie.

Advertisement

And not only that, but the remake of the 1997 animation – inspired by Greek mythology – will be headed by Avengers filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, according to Variety.

The pair, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, will produce the project, while Dave Callaham (Zombieland: Double Tap, Wonder Woman 1984) is set to write the script. A director hasn’t yet been named.

The original Hercules musical fantasy film was a loose retelling of the Greek hero myth, with the titular half-man half-god forced to live among mortals.

Voiced by Tate Donovan, Hercules finds himself fighting titans with the help of satyr mentor “Phil” Philoctetes (voiced by Danny DeVito) and Theban princess, Megara (Susan Egan).

A cast hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it could be significant that pop superstar and actress Ariana Grande recently performed Hercules song I Won’t Say (I’m In Love) on The Disney Family Singalong.

Fans have already been making their own casting suggestions, calling for Jeff Goldblum to play Hades and the likes of Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley to portray the musical muses.

While there is no indication as to when the live-action film will be released, if you fancy watching the original Hercules, it is now available on streaming service Disney+.

Advertisement

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year now. Wondering what’s good to watch on Disney+? Check out our round-up of the best Disney+ TV shows

Tags

All about Hercules (1997)

HERCULES - The son of the Greek Gods Zeus and Hera is stripped of his immortality as an infant and must become a true hero in order to reclaim it.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Disney

A second star-studded Disney Family Singalong is on the way

The Voice UK Finalists 2018

The Voice UK winner’s single will be their ‘song of the series’ as the final duets are revealed

Simon Cowell: no Beyonce or Elton for US X Factor

Margaret Thatcher beats Beyonce and Bridget Jones in power poll