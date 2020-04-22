Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Val Kilmer “begged” to be in Top Gun sequel, his new book reveals

Val Kilmer “begged” to be in Top Gun sequel, his new book reveals

Paramount initially planned to make the new film without him

American actors Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Val Kilmer begged the producers of Top Gun: Maverick to have him back in the role of Iceman, the actor’s memoir has revealed.

Advertisement

The new book, titled I’m Your Huckleberry, is released in the US this week and sees the former Batman star reflect on his life and career.

In one chapter, he discusses the upcoming sequel to Top Gun, that was initially set to go ahead without him.

Kilmer was so eager to be part of the production, that he admits to pleading with the film’s execs and star Tom Cruise to let him reprise his role.

“As the Temptations sang in the heyday of Motown soul, ‘ain’t too proud to beg,'” he explained. “The producers went for it. Cruise went for it. Cruise couldn’t have been cooler… Tom and I took up where we left off. The reunion felt great.”

Top Gun: Maverick was initially due to speed into cinemas this summer, but has since been delayed until 23rd December to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kilmer and Cruise are returning to their roles, while Miles Teller (Whiplash), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Glen Powell (Scream Queens) and Jennifer Connelly (Alita: Battle Angel) are new additions to the franchise.

Ironically, Kilmer didn’t even want to star in the original Top Gun film, but was pressured by his agent into auditioning for it.

His memoir reads: “I didn’t want the part. I didn’t care about the film. The story didn’t interest me. I showed up looking the fool, or the goon. I wore oversize gonky Australian shorts in nausea green. I read the lines indifferently. And yet, amazingly, I was told I had the part. I felt more deflated than inflated.”

Advertisement

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in cinemas on 23rd December

Tags

All about Top Gun

American actors Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

(Star Wars)

The best TV shows on Disney Plus UK from The Simpsons to The Mandalorian

ricky-gervais-after-life

Find your favourite 81 best TV series to watch on Netflix

Joe Cole in Gangs of London

Michael Potts Sky Atlantic's Gangs of London is brutal, bloody and action-packed

(Photo by Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK