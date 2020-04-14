Sophie Turner wants to play X-Men’s Jean Grey again in the MCU

Sophie Turner has said that she “would kill” to return to her X-Men role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Game of Thrones star debuted as telepathic mutant Jean Grey in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, taking over the role played by Famke Janssen in the original trilogy of films.

She reprised the role for last year’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which saw a negative reception from critics and was a financial failure at the box office.

Throwing the film series further into doubt is Disney’s recent purchase of the X-Men characters as part of their 20th Century Fox acquisition, sparking talk that they could soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Variety, Turner said: “I don’t even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the X-Men journey. I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience. We had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back.”

Turner’s two X-Men films featured an ensemble of Hollywood A-listers including James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult.

New Mutants is the only X-Men film produced by 20th Century Fox that remains unreleased, having been delayed multiple times (most recently due to the coronavirus outbreak).

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.