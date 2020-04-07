Is Indiana Jones on Disney+? Where to watch the missing films

Disney Plus has more than 500 movies and more than 350 shows but not all of the Indiana Jones movies are on the platform.

The first four Indiana Jones movies released between 1981 to 2008 aren’t on Disney Plus though you can watch them on Netflix in the US. In the UK they’re available on Amazon for a discounted £3.99.

When will Indiana Jones be on Disney Plus?

If you’re hoping for the Indiana Jones movies to appear on Disney Plus soon you’ll have a long wait. If you search any movie on Disney Plus using the search function an exact date appears next to the movies that aren’t on the service yet, like Star Wars or MCU movies. There’s nothing next to Indiana Jones.

Paramount Pictures has the rights to the first four movies, which is why they aren’t on Disney Plus. Disney does, however, own distribution rights to the future Indiana Jones movies.

In the meantime, if you want to watch a movie we have our guide to the best movies on Disney Plus UK or best series on Disney Plus.

How to watch the Indiana Jones movies

There’s a fifth movie in the works which – fingers crossed – we can expect to eventually wing its way to Disney Plus. It’s not due until 2021 though so we have a little bit of a wait.

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.