Odeon and Cineworld amongst cinema chains to close due to coronavirus

The chains have both closed all their cinemas until further notice as the pandemic continues to affect the film industry

Several of the country’s leading cinema chains have closed all their cinemas until further notice, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to significantly affect the film industry.

Odeon, Cineworld and Picturehouse have all shut all their locations in the UK, following recent government advice urging citizens not to attend large gatherings.

The official Odeon Twitter account released a statement reading, “following government guidelines ODEON cinemas are closed until further notice.

“If you have pre-booked tickets online, these will be refunded automatically.”

Cineworld and Picturehouse—which are owned by the same parent company—will begin from tomorrow in the UK, and from today in Ireland.

Cineworld Group CEO Mooky Greidinger said: “At Cineworld and Picturehouse we are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in the UK and Ireland until further notice.

“We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”

The news follows a slew of announcements of blockbuster films delaying their releases and having their production shut down, with the pandemic affecting almost every aspect of everyday life.

