Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have reportedly left hospital following their coronavirus diagnosis.

According to The Wrap the couple left on Monday and will now be quarantined in a home they are renting in Australia.

Hanks announced their diagnoses last Wednesday, posting on Instagram that the pair had tested positive after displaying symptoms.

Hanks was in the process of filming his role for Warner Bros.’ upcoming untitled Elvis Presley movie, which has subsequently halted production due to the virus.

Announcing his positive test last week, Hanks said, “What to do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

Hanks is set to play Presley’s manager “Colonel” Tom Parker in the film, which is being directed by Baz Luhrmann and will also star Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell.

Hanks is one of a number of actors to have tested positive for COVID-19, with Luther star Idris Elba and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko also announcing that they have the virus.

Meanwhile many films that were due to be released in the coming months have been delayed and a great number of upcoming projects have halted production as the pandemic continues to have a profound impact on the film and TV industry.