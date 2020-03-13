Scarlett Johansson says original Black Widow death scene was much scarier

Scarlett Johansson has claimed that the original death scene for her Marvel character Black Widow was much scarier – and that she feared it might be too much for kids.

The actress, who is starring in a solo Black Widow movie – currently scheduled for a May 1st release – referred to the part in Avengers: Endgame where Black Widow sacrifices herself while retrieving the Soul stone.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said it was originally a chase scene that featured “an army of Dementor-type creatures.”

“I was thinking, ‘Parents will never forgive us for how these creatures look’,” she commented. “We wanted to leave [the audience] with the weight of that loss and the shock of it.”

As it happened, Black Widow’s death was still a shocking, albeit quieter, moment – one of several in the blockbuster which marked the end of the long-running Infinity Saga.

The upcoming Black Widow film will focus on events prior to those of Endgame, taking place after Captain America: Civil War and exploring the character’s past.

Earlier this week, Johansson said that now was the right time for a solo Black Widow movie, claiming that to have made the film earlier would have resulted in a less “substantial” final product.

Johansson will star alongside Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Little Women), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Ray Winstone (The Departed).