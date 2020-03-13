Scarlett Johansson says original Black Widow death scene was much scarier
The star said the first version made her think that "parents will never forgive us"
Scarlett Johansson has claimed that the original death scene for her Marvel character Black Widow was much scarier – and that she feared it might be too much for kids.
The actress, who is starring in a solo Black Widow movie – currently scheduled for a May 1st release – referred to the part in Avengers: Endgame where Black Widow sacrifices herself while retrieving the Soul stone.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said it was originally a chase scene that featured “an army of Dementor-type creatures.”
“I was thinking, ‘Parents will never forgive us for how these creatures look’,” she commented. “We wanted to leave [the audience] with the weight of that loss and the shock of it.”
As it happened, Black Widow’s death was still a shocking, albeit quieter, moment – one of several in the blockbuster which marked the end of the long-running Infinity Saga.
The upcoming Black Widow film will focus on events prior to those of Endgame, taking place after Captain America: Civil War and exploring the character’s past.
Earlier this week, Johansson said that now was the right time for a solo Black Widow movie, claiming that to have made the film earlier would have resulted in a less “substantial” final product.
Johansson will star alongside Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Little Women), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Ray Winstone (The Departed).