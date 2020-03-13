What order you should watch the Marvel movies

If you know one thing about the Marvel movies, it’s this: there are a lot of them. In fact, from Ed Norton’s take of The Incredible Hulk, through Chris Hemsworth’s first outing as Thor and the many Iron Man movies with Robert Downey Jr, there are 23 instalments in franchise’s first three phases.

But what order should you watch them all in? Well, if you’ve got a few spare days to watch the entire Infinity Saga (a spare two days, two hours and three minutes, to be precise), there are two different ways to enjoy your marathon session. Either you can watch in the order the movies flew into cinemas or you can line up the superhero adventures in chronological order.

How? Here’s everything you need to know…

Order 1 – the cinema chronology

Here’s when the MCU movies were first released on cinema screens:

Phase one

Iron Man (May, 2008)

The Incredible Hulk (June, 2008)

Iron Man 2 (May, 2010)

Thor (May, 2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)

Avengers Assemble (May 4, 2012)

Phase 2

Iron Man 3 (May, 2013)

Thor: The Dark World (November, 2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April, 2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (August, 2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (May, 2015)

Ant-Man (July, 2015)

Phase three

Captain America: Civil War (May, 2016)

Doctor Strange (November, 2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May, 2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (July, 2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (November, 2017)

Black Panther (February, 2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (April, 2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July, 2018)

Captain Marvel (March, 2019)

Avengers: Endgame (April, 2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July, 2019)

Phase four

Black Widow (1st May, 2020)

The Eternals (6th November, 2020)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (12th February, 2021)

Untitled third Spider-Man movie (16th July, 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (7th May, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (5th November, 2021)

Order 2 – the in-universe chronology

Just to make things a bit more complicated, the MCU movies don’t always follow on from each other.

While the fifth film to be released, Captain America: The First Avenger is actually the first entry on the Marvel timeline, set at the height of the First World War. And although released after Infinity War, Brie Larson’s first Captain Marvel outing is the second adventure on the Marvel timeline, the majority of the film taking place in 1995.

Captain America: The First Avenger (1942) Captain Marvel (1995) Iron Man (2010) Iron Man 2 (2011) The Incredible Hulk (2011) Thor (2011) The Avengers (2012) Iron Man 3 (2012) Thor: The Dark World (2013) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2014) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Ant-Man (2015) Captain America: Civil War (2016) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016) Doctor Strange (2016-2017) Black Widow (2017) Black Panther (2017) Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2017) Avengers: Infinity War (2017) Avengers: Endgame (2018-2023) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2023)

What’s the best order to watch the Marvel movies?

The choice is completely yours – there’s no wrong way. But, with that said, you definitely want to avoid viewing the film chronologically if you’re an MCU newbie.

First off: you may struggle to remember the background of certain characters. Captain Marvel, for instance, will be introduced in the second film in the list only to next be mentioned over 40 screen hours later.

Plus, you might have the opposite problem and spend too much with other superheroes – as much as we love Tony Stark, his character arc can feel rushed if you watch Iron Man and Iron Man 2 back to back.

Also, making Captain Marvel your second MCU movie means you miss out on the in-jokes and references established over 17 movies.

However, ardent Marvel fans will reap the rewards of re-watching the saga chronologically. Not only will this give more depth to the backstory of some key characters (Avengers stalwart Nick Fury being the prime example), but viewing the films in this order brings a new understanding of the MCU timeline (who knew the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and 2 were only months apart?.

Where can I watch all the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

As Marvel is owned by Disney, you can watch most MCU movies by subscribing to streaming service Disney+ (available from March 24th).

In alphabetical order, here’s what is available to watch on Disney+:

Ant-Man

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Guardians of The Galaxy

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel’s The Avengers

Thor

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World