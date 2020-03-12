Mulan European premiere scaled back due to coronavirus

The European premiere of Disney’s live-action Mulan has been scaled back, due to mounting fears over coronavirus.

The mega-budget blockbuster starring Liu Yifei, Yoson An and Donnie Yen had its US premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The UK launch event in Leicester Square tonight will still go ahead with a contained indoor screening of the film, but plans for stars to walk the red carpet have been cancelled.

Mulan faces a challenging box office landscape as hundreds of cinemas across Italy and some other European countries have closed in response to the virus.

The film is rumoured to be abandoning its March release date in China, where the story of Mulan originates from, as the country has shuttered 70,000 cinemas since the initial outbreak.

Previously, Disney cancelled the European launch event for its upcoming streaming service Disney+, which finally arrives in the UK on Tuesday 24th March.

There have been a number of high-profile delays and cancellations stemming from coronavirus, including gaming conference E3, popular American festival SXSW and No Time To Die‘s move from April to November.

Mulan arrives in UK cinemas on 27th March