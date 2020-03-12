If you love film then 2020 is going to be a very very good year. Why? There’s a stream of unforgettable big-screen stories about to hit cinemas, from new Marvel titles such as Black Widow, to Sonic The Hedgehog, plus Pixar’s Onward.

And that’s before we mention DC’s Birds of Prey, Mulan and, of course, James Bond adventure No Time to Die (which is expected to become the highest-grossing British title of the year).

Which are the films to get most excited about? And what are the best movies out at the moment? Below are the biggest movie releases of 2020, whether in theatres or on demand via the likes of Netflix.

Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll through to find 2021’s big hitters…

Release date: out now

Disney Pixar are the masters of the family film in the modern age, and this looks like no exception. The story surrounds a magical world that was once inhabited by fairies and elves, but where magic has been replaced by technology Read more.

Starring: Chris Pratt (Jurassic World), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer

Military Wives

Release date: out now

A true story, this comedy-drama centres on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. To raise morale, they form a choir – and find themselves flung into the media spotlight.

Starring: Amy James-Kelly, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan

Release date: out now

This Blumhouse horror offering takes the idea behind a TV series of the same name and creates a film that will really get inside the head of the viewer as fantasy quickly turns to nightmares for those who visit this island. Read more

Starring: Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Michael Pena, Charlotte McKinney

My Spy

Release date: out now

A hardened CIA operative finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl when tasked to follow her family

Starring: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong

Release date: out now

This film may look very different by the time it sprints into cinemas. Director Jeff Fowler said he would “fix” his animated character after the first trailer was widely criticised online. Now, the film has a notably delayed release date until Valentine’s Day 2020. Read more

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden

The Invisible Man

Release date: out now

Loosely-based on the book of the same name by HG Well, this psychological thriller follows Cecilia, a woman seemingly haunted by her late abusive ex.

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

All The Bright Places

Release date: out now on Netflix

Based on the best-selling novel by Jennifer Niven, this Netflix drama follows two emotionally-scarred teens who change each other’s lives.

Starring Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Keegan-Michael Key, Luke Wilson