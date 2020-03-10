Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt team up in Disney’s Jungle Cruise trailer

Disney has revealed an action-packed first look at its long-awaited Jungle Cruise movie.

Advertisement

The film is based on a Disneyland attraction of the same name and channels a similar energy to fellow theme park adaptation, Pirates of the Caribbean.

Emily Blunt plays scientist Lily Houghton, searching for a tree in the jungle that is said to have miraculous healing capabilities.

Her journey leads her into the path of Frank, played by Dwayne Johnson, a jungle riverboat captain sceptical that any such tree actually exists.

They will need their combined wits if they are to succeed in their mission, facing the threat of dangerous jungle creatures and a mysterious villain played by Breaking Bad‘s Jesse Plemons.

Check out the debut trailer below…

Andy Nyman (Ghost Stories), Édgar Ramírez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace) and Paul Giamatti (Billions) round out the film’s supporting cast.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will play Blunt’s brother, a flamboyantly homosexual character which some have criticised as upholding stereotypes about gay people.

Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, best known for his collaborations with Liam Neeson on Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night and The Commuter.

Advertisement

Jungle Cruise is scheduled for release on 24th July 2020.