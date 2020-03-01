James Gunn marks end of The Suicide Squad shoot with heartfelt message

The sequel/quasi-reboot of Suicide Squad has finished filming, according to an emotional Instagram post from director James Gunn.

Advertisement

The filmmaker – most famous for helming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies – shared a snap of the movie’s cast and crew, and opened up about the difficulties surrounding the shoot.

“My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end,” Gunn wrote.

“It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day.

“Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department – I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies.”

Gunn first signed up to The Suicide Squad after he was fired from directing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This was due to the discovery of old tweets making jokes about paedophilia and rape.

Following the firing, Guardians of the Galaxy cast members – including Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista – posted a letter to their own social media accounts saying they were fully behind the director, with actor Chris Pratt adding he would “personally love to see” Gunn return.

Gunn was subsequently re-hired on Guardians 3 and work will commence on the film after the director has completed The Suicide Squad.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Following loosely on from 2016’s critically-panned Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad will see stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion and Peter Capaldi joining returning cast Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis.

Advertisement

The Suicide Squad will be released on 6th August 2021