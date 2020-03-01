Daniel Radcliffe explains why he won’t appear in Fantastic Beasts or any other franchise at the moment

Hoping Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will appear in one of the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequels? We’ve got bad news for you: the actor has said it’s unlikely he’ll ever return to the wizarding world.

In fact, Radcliffe – who played The Boy Who Lived in eight Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011 – has said it’s unlikely he’ll sign up to a major role in a movie franchise at the moment.

“I don’t like to say no to things, but it’s not something that I’m rushing to do,” the actor recently told Variety when asked if he would consider appearing in future Fantastic Beasts films.

“I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us [himself and former co-stars Emma Watson (Hermione) and Rupert Grint (Ron)]”

He added: “I like what my life is now. I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance.”

Although the Fantastic Beast movies are set several decades before Potter’s birth, some had hoped that either the character could appear in a magical flash-forward, or that the franchise’s events would overlap with those portrayed in the Harry Potter films.

Radcliffe’s new comments also douse hopes he could play a major part in upcoming Star Wars or Marvel movies.

This doesn’t mean he won’t be seen on screen soon though. Radcliffe is set to star as Tim Jenkin in film Escape from Pretoria, the real-life story of a South African jailbreak by young political prisoners in 1979.

Escape from Pretoria is out 6th March 2020