If you love film then 2020 is going to be a very very good year. Why? There’s a stream of unforgettable big-screen stories about to hit cinemas, from new Marvel titles such as Black Widow, to Sonic The Hedgehog, plus Pixar’s Onward.

And that’s before we mention DC’s Birds of Prey, Mulan and, of course, James Bond adventure No Time to Die (which is expected to become the highest-grossing British title of the year).

Which are the films to get most excited about? And what are the best movies out at the moment? Below are the biggest movie releases of 2020, whether in theatres or on demand via the likes of Netflix.

Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll through to find 2021’s big hitters…

Greed – Out now

A British Wolf of Wall Street story, Greed follows (fictional) British billionaire Sir Richard McCreadie who tries to save his business empire with a lavish 60th birthday party in Mykonos. Read More.

Starring: Steve Coogan, David Mitchell, Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson, Asa Butterfield, Dinita Gohil, Shanina Shaik and Sarah Solemani

Suicide Squad’s standout character gets a spin-off as Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn teams up with Black Canary, Huntress and Detective Renee Montoya to protect a young girl called Cassandra Cain – a future Batgirl in the comics. Read more

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell

The Call of the Wild – Out now

A modern adaptation of the classic novel, The Call of the Wild tells the story of big-hearted dog Buck whose life is uprooted when he and his owner (played by Harrison Ford) move to the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

Starring: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You – Out now on Netflix

Netflix’s teen rom-com was one of their most rewatched movies of 2018, so it’s unsurprising that Lara-Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are back for a second instalment of teenage love and angst. Read more

Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, John Corbett, Jordan Fisher

Sonic The Hedgehog – Out now

Here’s the trailer featuring the new-look Sonic…

This film may look very different by the time it sprints into cinemas. Director Jeff Fowler said he would “fix” his animated character after the first trailer was widely criticised online. Now, the film has a notably delayed release date until Valentine’s Day 2020. Read more

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden

The Invisible Man – Out now

Loosely-based on the book of the same name by HG Well, this psychological thriller follows Cecilia, a woman seemingly haunted by her late abusive ex.

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

All The Bright Places – Out now on Netflix

Based on the best-selling novel by Jennifer Niven, this Netflix drama follows two emotionally-scarred teens who change each other’s lives.

Starring Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Keegan-Michael Key, Luke Wilson

Bloodshot – Release date 13th March 2020

Ray Garrison, is no normal superhero. For starters: he’s already died. However, the soldier killed in action is brought back to life as Bloodshot, a human wielding an army of nanotechnology in his veins.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce

Onward– release date 6th March 2020

Disney Pixar are the masters of the family film in the modern age, and this looks like no exception. The story surrounds a magical world that was once inhabited by fairies and elves, but where magic has been replaced by technology Read more.

Starring: Chris Pratt (Jurassic World), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer