When is Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy in cinemas?

Hollywood hasn’t had much luck when it comes to adapting popular video games, but they aren’t finished trying to entice gamers out of their chairs and into cinemas.

Free Guy isn’t based on an existing property, but tells a story set in a fictional video game world with plenty of homages to today’s biggest hits.

Here’s everything you need to know about Free Guy…

When is Free Guy in UK cinemas?

Free Guy will crash into UK cinemas on Wednesday 1st July 2020.

What is Free Guy about?

Free Guy takes place in a fictional video game inspired by the likes of Grand Theft Auto Online and Fortnite, where players run rampant across a large map.

Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, an NPC (non-player character) whose life consists of turning up to his job at the bank and spending the day getting shot at by robbers.

Outside of the game, programmers Milly and Keys insert a new code that allows Guy to gain a deeper awareness of his surroundings.

He becomes involved in a race against time to save the video game in which he lives before it gets shut down forever.

Who is in the cast of Free Guy?

Reynolds takes the lead role which consists of his usual brand of quippy high-energy humour, well-trodden ground from the likes of Deadpool, Detective Pikachu and Hobbs & Shaw.

Programmer Milly, also known by her in-game username Molotov Girl, is played by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery portrays her colleague Keys and Jojo Rabbit‘s Taika Waititi stars as their zany boss.

Lil Rey Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and supermodel Camille Kostek fill out the supporting cast.

Popular video game streamers Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane and LazarBeam will all make cameo appearances.

Is there a trailer for Free Guy?

This extended look at the movie was released back in December, showcasing its action and meta humour…