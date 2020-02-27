No Time to Die will be the longest ever Bond film

The running time for No Time To Die has been revealed, and it looks like Daniel Craig’s final outing as the martini-shaking James Bond will clock in as the longest ever Bond film.

The film will be 163 minutes in total (that’s a whopping 2 hours and 43 minutes), comfortably topping Spectre’s 148-minute running time. This means that, although the new film will mark our last chance to see Craig’s Bond, at least he’ll be getting a lengthy farewell.

The film, directed by Maniac’s Cary Joji Fukunaga, will follow Bond as he’s coaxed out of his five-year retirement by an old CIA pal, Felix Leiter (played by Jeffrey Wright), whose mission for Bond turns out to be far more dangerous than initially expected (no surprises there…).

Alongside Craig, Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), and Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) will all be reprising their roles, while Oscar-winner Rami Malek has been confirmed as the film’s main antagonist, Safin. Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) will also feature as Nomi, a fellow MI6 agent.

No Time to Die will be released to UK cinemas on 2nd April, with a US and international release following on 10th April.