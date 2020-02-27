Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. No Time to Die will be the longest ever Bond film

No Time to Die will be the longest ever Bond film

Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as secret agent James Bond for the final time, in what will be the longest film in the franchise's history

NO TIME TO DIE

The running time for No Time To Die has been revealed, and it looks like Daniel Craig’s final outing as the martini-shaking James Bond will clock in as the longest ever Bond film.

Advertisement

The film will be 163 minutes in total (that’s a whopping 2 hours and 43 minutes), comfortably topping Spectre’s 148-minute running time. This means that, although the new film will mark our last chance to see Craig’s Bond, at least he’ll be getting a lengthy farewell.

The film, directed by Maniac’s Cary Joji Fukunaga, will follow Bond as he’s coaxed out of his five-year retirement by an old CIA pal, Felix Leiter (played by Jeffrey Wright), whose mission for Bond turns out to be far more dangerous than initially expected (no surprises there…).

Alongside Craig, Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), and Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) will all be reprising their roles, while Oscar-winner Rami Malek has been confirmed as the film’s main antagonist, Safin. Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) will also feature as Nomi, a fellow MI6 agent.

Advertisement

No Time to Die will be released to UK cinemas on 2nd April, with a US and international release following on 10th April.

Tags

All about James Bond (franchise)

NO TIME TO DIE
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

FLESH_AND_BLOOD

Meet the cast and characters of ITV’s Flesh and Blood

SILVERPRINT PICTURES PRESENTS FOR ITV FLESH AND BLOOD EPISODE 4 Pictured: RUSSELL TOVEY as Jake. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Russell Tovey: It’s ‘brilliant’ playing a toxic man-child in ITV’s Flesh and Blood

Flesh and Blood, ITV

Where is ITV’s Flesh and Blood filmed?

FLESH_AND_BLOOD

Flora Carr Imelda Staunton shines in ITV's Flesh and Blood, a dark comedy about a dysfunctional family