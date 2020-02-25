Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Chris Evans reportedly in talks for The Little Shop of Horrors role

Chris Evans reportedly in talks for The Little Shop of Horrors role

The Captain America star is in negotiations to star as Orin Scrivello in the upcoming remake, reports suggest

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Chris Evans attends the Premiere of Lionsgate's

Chris Evans may take on a lead role in the upcoming remake of cult horror comedy musical The Little Shop of Horrors, reports suggest.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Evans is currently in talks to play Orin Scrivello – the character famously portrayed by Steve Martin in the 1986 version.

So far, Broadway star Billy Porter has signed on to the project, which is being helmed by Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti, and rumours persist of Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton also landing lead roles.

The project is set to shoot during the summer, and will be the third film version of the story. It follows the 1960 Roger Corman original, and the 1986 remake starring Rick Moranis, which was based on a popular off-Broadway musical adaptation from the early ’80s.

The Little Shop of Horrors tells the tale of florist Seymour, who is secretly in love with co-worker Audrey and names a Venus flytrap-looking plant he discovers after his crush – only to find that the plant has an unquenchable thirst for human blood.

Advertisement

Orin Scrivello, the character Evans will reportedly be playing, is a sadistic dentist and the abusive boyfriend of Seymour’s crush, Audrey.

Tags

All about The Little Shop of Horrors

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Chris Evans attends the Premiere of Lionsgate's "Knives Out" at Regency Village Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

L to R: Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Ann Dowd in The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss says the Handmaid’s Tale TV series won’t adapt The Testaments

(Netflix)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Marriage Story

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now