Chris Evans reportedly in talks for The Little Shop of Horrors role

Chris Evans may take on a lead role in the upcoming remake of cult horror comedy musical The Little Shop of Horrors, reports suggest.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Evans is currently in talks to play Orin Scrivello – the character famously portrayed by Steve Martin in the 1986 version.

So far, Broadway star Billy Porter has signed on to the project, which is being helmed by Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti, and rumours persist of Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton also landing lead roles.

The project is set to shoot during the summer, and will be the third film version of the story. It follows the 1960 Roger Corman original, and the 1986 remake starring Rick Moranis, which was based on a popular off-Broadway musical adaptation from the early ’80s.

The Little Shop of Horrors tells the tale of florist Seymour, who is secretly in love with co-worker Audrey and names a Venus flytrap-looking plant he discovers after his crush – only to find that the plant has an unquenchable thirst for human blood.

Orin Scrivello, the character Evans will reportedly be playing, is a sadistic dentist and the abusive boyfriend of Seymour’s crush, Audrey.