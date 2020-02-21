If you love film then 2020 is going to be a very very good year. Why? There’s a stream of unforgettable big-screen stories about to hit cinemas, from new Marvel titles such as Black Widow, to Sonic The Hedgehog, plus Pixar’s Onward.

Advertisement

And that’s before we mention DC’s Birds of Prey, Mulan and, of course, James Bond adventure No Time to Die (which is expected to become the highest-grossing British title of the year).

Which are the films to get most excited about? And what are the best movies out at the moment? Below are the biggest movie releases of 2020, whether in theatres or on demand via the likes of Netflix.

cineCheck back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll through to find 2021’s big hitters…

Suicide Squad’s standout character gets a spin-off as Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn teams up with Black Canary, Huntress and Detective Renee Montoya to protect a young girl called Cassandra Cain – a future Batgirl in the comics. Read more

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Greed – Out now

A British Wolf of Wall Street story, Greed follows (fictional) British billionaire Sir Richard McCreadie who tries to save his business empire with a lavish 60th birthday party in Mykonos. Read More.

Starring: Steve Coogan, David Mitchell, Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson, Asa Butterfield, Dinita Gohil, Shanina Shaik and Sarah Solemani

The Call of the Wild – Out now

A modern adaptation of the classic novel, The Call of the Wild tells the story of big-hearted dog Buck whose life is uprooted when he and his owner (played by Harrison Ford) move to the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

Starring: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell

Dolittle – Out now

It’s one of the most popular children’s stories of all time, and now it’s ready to get back to its Victorian roots with another cinematic retelling of the man who can talk to the animals. This retelling will take influence from the 1922 book The Voyages of Doctor Doolittle by Hugo Lofting. Read more

Starring: Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Dolittle), Michael Sheen (Mudfly), Jessie Buckley (Queen Victoria) and Jim Broadbent

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Parasite – Out now

Winner of Best Picture at Oscars 2020, this Korean black comedy thriller follows a symbiotic relationship between wealthy and poverty-stricken families. Tackling timely social themes, it’s a visually-stunning story not to miss.

Starring: Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-jeong, Chang Hyae-jin, Lee Sun-kyun

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You – Out now on Netflix

Netflix’s teen rom-com was one of their most rewatched movies of 2018, so it’s unsurprising that Lara-Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are back for a second instalment of teenage love and angst. Read more

Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, John Corbett, Jordan Fisher

Sonic The Hedgehog – Out now

Here’s the trailer featuring the new-look Sonic…

This film may look very different by the time it sprints into cinemas. Director Jeff Fowler said he would “fix” his animated character after the first trailer was widely criticised online. Now, the film has a notably delayed release date until Valentine’s Day 2020. Read more

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden

The Invisible Man – release date 28th February 2020

Loosely-based on the book of the same name by HG Well, this psychological thriller follows Cecilia, a woman seemingly haunted by her late abusive ex.

Advertisement

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen