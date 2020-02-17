Marvel’s The Eternals to feature MCU’s first LGBT+ kiss

Marvel’s upcoming space epic The Eternals will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first LGBT+ kiss.

The hotly anticipated blockbuster will be a key chapter in Marvel’s next phase of films, charting an entirely new course after the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame.

It had previously been announced that The Eternals would debut the MCU’s first LGBT+ super hero, but we now know that the character will be part of a couple who are raising a child together.

The new details emerged in an interview that Eternals actor Haaz Sleiman (Jack Ryan) gave to NewNowNext, in which he recalled the atmosphere on set during filming.

“It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be,” he said.

His on-screen husband will be Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry, who will be portraying a member of The Eternals from the Marvel comic books called Phastos.

Sleiman added: “Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point.

“We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious; we forget to connect on that human part.”

Marvel has hired an impressive ensemble cast for The Eternals that includes the likes of Angelina Jolie (Maleficent), Salma Hayek (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick).

The MCU’s first openly gay character appeared in Avengers: Endgame, portrayed by co-director Joe Russo in a cameo appearance.

The Eternals will arrive in UK cinemas on 6th November 2020.