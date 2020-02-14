Award season may finally be at a close after The Oscars 2020, but film fanatics needn’t be downcast. Why? There’s a stream of unforgettable big-screen stories about to hit cinemas, from new Marvel titles such as Black Widow, to Sonic The Hedgehog, plus Pixar’s Onward.

And that’s before we mention DC’s Birds of Prey, Mulan and, of course, James Bond adventure No Time to Die (which is expected to become the highest-grossing British title of the year).

Which are the films to get most excited about? And what are the best movies out at the moment? Below are the biggest movie releases of 2020, whether in theatres or on demand via the likes of Netflix.

Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll through to find 2021’s big hitters…

Suicide Squad’s standout character gets a spin-off as Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn teams up with Black Canary, Huntress and Detective Renee Montoya to protect a young girl called Cassandra Cain – a future Batgirl in the comics. Read more

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Dolittle – Out now

It’s one of the most popular children’s stories of all time, and now it’s ready to get back to its Victorian roots with another cinematic retelling of the man who can talk to the animals. This retelling will take influence from the 1922 book The Voyages of Doctor Doolittle by Hugo Lofting. Read more

Starring: Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Dolittle), Michael Sheen (Mudfly), Jessie Buckley (Queen Victoria) and Jim Broadbent

Emma – Out Now

A new (and surprisingly steamy) retelling of the classic Jane Austen novel, the story follows Emma Woodhouse, a witty and wealthy who meddles in the romantic affairs of her friends and family. Read more.

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves

The Personal History of David Copperfield – Out now

The classic Charles Dickens novel is given a revamp courtesy of Armando Iannucci and lead actor Dev Patel, playing the title character as he navigates life in Victorian London. Read more

Starring: Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie

Parasite – Out now

Nominated for Best Picture at Oscars 2020, this Korean black comedy thriller follows a symbiotic relationship between wealthy and poverty-stricken families. Tackling timely social themes, it’s a visually-stunning story not to miss.

Starring: Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-jeong, Chang Hyae-jin, Lee Sun-kyun

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You – Out now on Netflix

Netflix’s teen rom-com was one of their most rewatched movies of 2018, so it’s unsurprising that Lara-Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are back for a second instalment of teenage love and angst. Read more

Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, John Corbett, Jordan Fisher

Sonic The Hedgehog – Out now

Here’s the trailer featuring the new-look Sonic…

This film may look very different by the time it sprints into cinemas. Director Jeff Fowler said he would “fix” his animated character after the first trailer was widely criticised online. Now, the film has a notably delayed release date until Valentine’s Day 2020. Read more

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden

Greed – release date 21st February 2020

A British Wolf of Wall Street story, Greed follows (fictional) British billionaire Sir Richard McCreadie who tries to save his business empire with a lavish 60th birthday party in Mykonos. Read More.

Starring: Steve Coogan, David Mitchell, Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson, Asa Butterfield, Dinita Gohil, Shanina Shaik and Sarah Solemani