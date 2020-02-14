Fans have spotted a potential easter egg in Robert Pattinson’s Batman costume

The Batman director Matt Reeves has released a first-look of Twilight star Robert Pattinson in full costume as the billionaire-turned-vigilante Bruce Wayne.

Reeves, who is helming the upcoming Batman remake, began filming earlier this year, but the new atmospheric (and mostly blurry) footage marks our first look at the director’s vision of the nocturnal caped crusader.

In the short clip, which has some strong Daredevil vibes going on, we have our first glimpse at Pattinson’s costume. Despite its briefness, fans have already spotted a potential easter egg, pointing out that the bat insignia appears to have been made the remains of a gun.

The Bat symbol appears to be made with pieces of a gun… possibly the one Joe Chill used to kill Bruce Wayne's parents ????#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/GbAnPU2Mwy — Hidden Easter Eggs (@FilmEasterEggs) February 14, 2020

Speculating on Twitter, Geek Fun News posted: “In the Batman Comic Detective Comics # 1000 written by Kevin Smith, Bruce Wayne fused the gun with which Joe Chill murdered his parents to make a metal plate to protect his chest. Which seems to indicate that the logo of #TheBatman could be made by that same weapon.”

En el Cómic Batman Detective Cómics #1000 escrita por Kevin Smith, Bruce Wayne fundió la pistola con la que Joe Chill asesino s sus padres para hacer una placa de metal para proteger su pecho. Lo que parece indicar que el logo de #TheBatman podría estar hecha por esa misma arma. pic.twitter.com/9YtEKmZk5K — Geek Fun News ???????????? (@GeekFunNews) February 14, 2020

Fans are also suggesting that the broken-down gun is the same one that was used to kill Bruce’s parents. If the gun detailing in Pattinson’s costume is made from the same gun, it will mark an exciting twist on the comics.

Most recently, the idea was used by @ThatKevinSmith and @JimLee… will be very interesting to see if it makes the jump to the big screen. #TheBatman #geeklife pic.twitter.com/61j27Tvmvz — Sean Fewster (@SeanFewster) February 14, 2020

The film is due for release on 25th June 2021 in both the UK and USA, after filming began in January 2020.