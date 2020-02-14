Accessibility Links

Fans have spotted a potential easter egg in Robert Pattinson’s Batman costume

Director Matt Reeves has released first-look footage of Batman's suit - and it seems there's a brand new twist on the original comics...

US actor Robert Pattinson arrives at the Marrakech International Film festival, on November 30, 2018 in the city of Marrakesh (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo credit should read FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)

The Batman director Matt Reeves has released a first-look of Twilight star Robert Pattinson in full costume as the billionaire-turned-vigilante Bruce Wayne.

Reeves, who is helming the upcoming Batman remake, began filming earlier this year, but the new atmospheric (and mostly blurry) footage marks our first look at the director’s vision of the nocturnal caped crusader.

In the short clip, which has some strong Daredevil vibes going on, we have our first glimpse at Pattinson’s costume. Despite its briefness, fans have already spotted a potential easter egg, pointing out that the bat insignia appears to have been made the remains of a gun.

Speculating on Twitter, Geek Fun News posted: “In the Batman Comic Detective Comics # 1000 written by Kevin Smith, Bruce Wayne fused the gun with which Joe Chill murdered his parents to make a metal plate to protect his chest. Which seems to indicate that the logo of #TheBatman could be made by that same weapon.”

Fans are also suggesting that the broken-down gun is the same one that was used to kill Bruce’s parents. If the gun detailing in Pattinson’s costume is made from the same gun, it will mark an exciting twist on the comics.

The film is due for release on 25th June 2021 in both the UK and USA, after filming began in January 2020.

