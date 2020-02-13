Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is now available to watch for free

In an intriguing shake-up to Netflix’s growth strategy, the streaming service is making teen movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before available to watch for non-subscribers.

The announcement comes soon after the release of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to the hit Netflix teen movie.

Love is in the air! To celebrate, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is available for anyone without a Netflix account to watch through March 9! pic.twitter.com/mLuHcxlvh7 — Netflix US (@netflix) February 11, 2020

Marking the first time the platform has offered a free movie to non-paying viewers, many will see the move as encouraging younger viewers to subscribe to Netflix rather than Disney+ (due to launch on March 24th in the UK) or other competitors.

Late last year, the streaming service adopted a similar strategy with the release of The Crown season three, allowing non-subscribers in the UK to watch the first episode for free.

Although Netflix is still the leading subscription video-on-demand service in the UK with 11.8 million subscribers, its growth in the UK has slowed in the past 12 months, according to BARB figures.

Now facing an increasing number of competitors, Netflix will be hoping All the Boys I’ve Loved Before – a film that was watched by 80 million subscribers in 2018 – will help maintain their place as market leaders.

Based on the novel of the same name, All the Boys I’ve Loved Before follows Lara Jean (Lana Condor), a teen who writes letters to all boys she has a crush on. But although Lara keeps these letters hidden away, a turn of events sees them mailed out.

The sequel, now available to watch for Netflix subscribers, sees Lara now in a couple with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). However, she is then tested when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), one of her old crushes, arrives on the scene.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is available to watch now on Netflix