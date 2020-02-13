A sequel to Disney’s live-action Aladdin is in the works

It looks like Disney fans have had another wish granted: the live-action version of Aladdin is getting a sequel.

Following the success of the 2019 movie starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, a follow-up picture is on the way with a new team of writers.

And before you ask: no, the new film probably won’t follow the story of The Return of Jafar or The King of Thieves, the two straight-to-video sequels to 1992’s animated Aladdin feature. Instead, fans can expect an entirely new, yet-to-be-revealed plot, according to Variety.

Speaking previously about the potential of a sequel, Disney producer Dan Lin said: “We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that’s been done before.

“We’re really looking at what’s been done before in the past and the home video, and there’s just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.”

At the moment, it’s also unclear if director Guy Ritchie, who helmed the 2019 film, will return for more adventures in Agrabah. Smith, Massoud and Scott are expected to reprise their roles, but it’s believed their signings won’t be official until a script is completed.

However, while details are currently sketchy, we do know the film will receive a theatrical release and won’t only be available on new streaming service Disney+ à la Lady and the Tramp.

The 2019 adaption of Aladdin grossed over a billion dollars worldwide with its story of the titular ‘street rat’ and his discovery of an omnipotent blue-skinned genie, played by Smith.