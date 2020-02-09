Oscars 2020 nominations: Full list as Joker leads the pack closely followed by The Irishman
The 92nd Academy Awards nominees have been revealed, with Joker in the lead
Awards season is now in full swing. The Academy has unveiled its full list of nominations for 2020, with Todd Phillips’ Joker leading the pack.
The nominations were revealed by actors John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday 13th January, and many of those expected to win big featured prominently on the list.
Behind Joker, the trio of Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ World War One drama 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood tied for second place, scoring ten nominations apiece.
Next came Taika Waititi’s JoJo Rabbit and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, both of which were nominated in six categories.
However, once again there will be questions asked about the diversity of field, with the Best Director category made up entirely of men – despite the likes of Greta Gerwig (who was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay), Lulu Wang and Marielle Heller all releasing films that were met with a very positive critical reception.
In the acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker was nominated as suspected, with other nods including Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson (twice!), Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci, Laura Dern and Margot Robbie.
Amongst those to miss out were Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name and Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, all of whom’s films were shut out completely.
Check below for the full list of Oscar 2020 nominations below.
BEST PICTURE
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
BEST ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger – Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – JoJo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
- Taika Waititi – JoJo Rabbit
- Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (North Macedonia)
- Les Miserables (France)
- Pain and Glory (Spain)
- Parasite (South Korea)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
- Into The Unknown – Frozen 2
- Stand Up – Harriet
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
- In The Absence
- Learning To Skateboard In a Warzone If You’re a Girl
- Life Overtakes Me
- St Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
- Dcera
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbour’s Window
- Saria
- A Sister
BEST EDITING
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Joker
- JoJo Rabbit
- Parasite
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
BEST SOUND EDITING
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
When is the Oscars 2020 in the UK?
Oscars 2020 Red carpet coverage will begin at 10pm UK time and the ceremony will start at 1am UK time.