Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan wants Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy movie

Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan would love to see a follow-up film featuring the relationship between DC Comics characters Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie in the film) and Poison Ivy.

“I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy,” Yan told TheWrap, in a conversation about the two characters.

Asked about the likelihood of a Birds of Prey sequel, Yan said: “I don’t know — I think people aren’t ready to let go of Harley Quinn quite yet and you know, Margot I don’t think is ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet either, so… hopefully.”

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have a long history in DC canon. Their friendship was established in the ’90s in the animated series The New Batman Adventures, with many hints since then that they could be more than just friends. And, in the Gotham City Sirens comic book series, they took their relationship to the next level, becoming involved romantically.

Birds of Prey (subtitled ‘and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’) tells the story of Harley Quinn following her break-up with Jared Leto’s Joker. As she attempts to make it on her own in Gotham, she soon realises “Mr J’s” protection has been keeping her alive for years – and now that she’s vulnerable, she must team up with a new, all-female squad if she’s to survive.

Ewan McGregor co-stars as face-peeling villain and crime lord Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask, who is pursing Harley Quinn. The cast also includes Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Caine, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary.

Birds of Prey is released in UK cinemas on the 7th February