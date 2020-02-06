When is The Matrix 4 released in cinemas? Who is in the cast?

Keanu Reeves has signed on for a fourth instalment of The Matrix, which is due to go into production in 2020.

Despite his character Neo having apparently died at the end of The Matrix Revolutions, the 54-year-old will be back as the former hacker who discovered that the world that he knew was in fact a computer simulation, and that the real world had been taken over by intelligent machines.

Reeves will be joined by Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, while Laurence Fishburne, who starred as Morpheus in the original trilogy, is not expected to return.

Here’s everything we know about The Matrix 4…

When is The Matrix 4 released in cinemas?

A release date has now been announced – with the film set to hit UK cinemas on Friday 21st May 2021.

In February 2020, it was reported that filming had began on the project in San Francisco.

Who is in the cast?

Keanu Reeves is back as Neo, as well as Carrie-Anne Moss, who played his love interest Trinity.

Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has also reportedly landed a leading role in the film.

Director Lana Wachowski met with actors for the secret role, with Abdul-Mateen emerging as the frontrunner, according to Variety.

While it was rumoured a young Morpheus could appear in the movie, Abdul-Mateen’s specific role is yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick is reportedly in talks for a role after impressing director Lana Wachowski in her audition – with Deadline reporting she could be up for another, Neo-styled role.

Neil Patrick Harris has reportedly signed on to join the project, and Jada Pinkett Smith is currently in negotiations to reprise her role as Niobe, the captain of the Logos hovercraft. Toby Onwumere (Sense8) has also joined the cast in an unspecified role, reuniting with Lana Wachowski.

However, Hugo Weaving’s long-running character Agent Smith (the central villain in the original trilogy) will not be making a reappearance in the sequel, as the actor revealed that a scheduling clash had prevented him from taking part in the project.

“We’d sorted the dates and then she [director Lana Wachowski] sort of changed her mind,” he told Time Out. “They’re pushing on ahead without me.”

The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic) is in talks to join the sequel.

What is The Matrix 4 about?

No plot information has been released as yet, so we’re left to wildly speculate. Either Neo survived the conclusion to The Matrix Revolutions, which saw him murder-suicide big bad Agent Smith, or he’s set for a Jesus-like resurrection. The latter would fit with the Messiah metaphor that pervaded the trilogy.

As teased in the coda to Revolutions, a new war between man and machine seems inevitable, and will likely be the primary source of trouble for our heroes…