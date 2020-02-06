Accessibility Links

  4. The final entry in the Fast and Furious franchise could be spilt in two parts

Star Vin Diesel referred to parts one and two of Fast and Furious 10 in a new interview with Total Film

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Charlize Theron as Cipher in The Fate of the Furious

The practise of a long running film series splitting its final chapter into two instalments has become something of a tradition – and it looks like Fast and Furious could be the latest franchise to do so.

Star Vin Diesel made reference to a two-part finale during an interview with Total Film – in which he also claimed that more spin-offs for the franchise were inevitable.

“I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. Very much so,” he said. “The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable.

“Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.”

The ninth instalment of the highly successful series is currently slated to hit cinemas in May 2020, with the film set to include the return of beloved character Han Lue (Sung Kang), who had long been presumed dead by fans.

The new film won’t include Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – who reportedly had a falling out with Diesel on the set of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious – so it will be interesting to see what roads Diesel and co. go down when the film premieres in May.

Fast and Furious 9 will premier in theatres on 22nd May 2020.

