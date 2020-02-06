Birds of Prey official soundtrack – all the music from the film
The wacky all-female team-up romp has a wacky all-female team-up soundtrack to match
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is pirouetting into cinemas on 7th February – and its soundtrack will land on the same date.
The fun, fast-paced and brightly-coloured romp sees Joker’s former paramour strike out on her own and eventually team up with a flock of equally rebellious women for an epic battle.
Margot Robbie reprises the role of Harley Quinn, and she is joined by Ewan McGregor as villain Roman Sionis and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the titular Birds of Prey.
Like the film itself, the score features an all-female line-up, with Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Halsey and Doja Cat among the high-profile artists on board. As well as some original tracks, the score also counts a couple of covers, including Black Canary’s rendition of It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World and a moody, atmospheric version of Pat Benatar’s Hit Me With Your Best Shot.
Warner Bros recently released a trailer that gives a taster of what to expect, plus some extra footage of the film:
Here’s the full list of songs set to appear in the official soundtrack, with official music videos if available:
Birds of Prey soundtrack
Boss B*tch by Doja Cat
Diamonds by Megan Thee Stallion and Normani
Sway With Me by Saweetie and GALXARA
Joke’s On You by Charlotte Lawrence
So Thick by Whipped Cream (feat. Baby Goth)
Smile by Maisie Peters
Lonely Gun by CYN
Experiment On Me by Halsey
Danger by Jucee Froot
Bad Memory by K. Flay
Feeling Good by Sofi Tukker
Invisible Chains by Lauren Jauregui
It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary)
I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby by Summer Walker
Hit Me With Your Best Shot by ADONA
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn will be released in theatres on 7th February 2020