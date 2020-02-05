Disney chief confirms Star Wars film hiatus is officially underway

Prior to the release of Rise of Skywalker last December, Disney chief Bob Iger warned that Star Wars films were set to enter a “hiatus” – and he has now officially confirmed the break.

Advertisement

Speaking at a shareholder meeting yesterday (Tuesday February 4th), Iger said the “hiatus” was underway, adding that “the priority in the next few years is television.”

His announcement contradicts earlier reports which suggested Disney had planned to release a Star Wars film every two years following the close of the Skywalker saga, alternating with new Avatar movies.

However, that there are no new films appear in the pipeline does not mean Star Wars fans will be deprived of content – several TV projects are upcoming.

The first series of The Mandalorian, which was broadly acclaimed upon its US release, will arrive in the UK with the launch of Disney+ next month, while a second series is already in production.

Plus a new show – a prequel to 2016’s Rogue One – is currently in the works. And perhaps most excitingly of all, Ewan McGregor is set to make an eagerly anticipated return to the franchise in a new Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Advertisement

As to those rumours that production delays might spell trouble for the new show, fans can rest assured about that too. Speaking to The Wrap, McGregor claimed: “All this bulls**t about creative differences and all that stuff is, none of it’s true.”