Release date set for Nicolas Cage’s new movie about Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage’s new meta movie about Nicolas Cage is on its way to cinemas, setting sights on a release date in March 2021.

The film sees Nicolas Cage playing a heightened version of himself as he accepts a gig performing for a rich fan. When he gets into a dangerous situation, he’ll need to channel some of his most iconic roles in order to survive.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent comes from Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, known for the well-liked American comedy series Ghosted, with a cinema release set for 19th March 2021.

Other films due to arrive on that date are Tomb Raider 2 starring Alicia Vikander, and a new instalment in the long-dormant Paranormal Activity series.

Cage’s new film follows in the footsteps of other meta features such as Spike Jonze’s Being John Malkovich, which saw the title actor take on an exaggerated persona with surreal results.

On average, Cage makes several films per year with many of them releasing to little fanfare, but the actor has had some breakout roles lately.

The psychedelic action-horror film Mandy became a hit on the indie film circuit and saw an acclaimed performance from Cage, while he was also a standout as Spider-Man Noir in the animated favourite Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is set to be released in cinemas on 19th March 2021.