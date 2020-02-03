Disney reveals final trailer for live-action Mulan remake

Disney has revealed the final trailer for its upcoming live-action Mulan remake and it looks absolutely epic.

Advertisement

When the Emperor of China demands that a man from each family joins the Imperial Chinese Army, Mulan disguises her gender so that she may take the place of her ailing father.

As an accomplished fighter, it isn’t long before she comes face-to-face with a powerful witch leading the fight against her.

Chinese talents Liu Yifei and Gong Li star as Mulan and her fearsome rival Xian Lang respectively, while international superstars Donnie Yen (Rogue One) and Jet Li (The Expendables) also appear.

Initially released back in 1998, Mulan won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and is one of the most well-known films of the so-called Disney renaissance.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

This remake follows in the footsteps of 2017’s Beauty and the Beast as well as last year’s Aladdin and The Lion King, all of which reimagined classic animated films and made over $1 billion at the global box office.

Despite the original’s soundtrack becoming one of the most memorable in the genre, it has been confirmed the live-action reboot will sadly not feature any musical numbers. This is due to it going for a more realistic approach.

Advertisement

Mulan will arrive in UK cinemas on 27th March 2020.