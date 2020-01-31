When is Venom 2 released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

Following the success of Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man spin-off Venom, it should be no surprise that a sequel is already in the works.

Advertisement

But what will Eddie Brock and his symbiote pal get up to in the new movie? What other characters will return, and will there be new villains for them to face?

Find out everything you need to know below.

When is Venom 2 released in cinemas?

While it’s not been officially confirmed yet, it seems fairly likely that the Venom sequel will be released on October 2nd 2020.

Sony has bookmarked that slot for an “untitled Sony/Marvel sequel,” and given that the first film came out in October to great success there’s no reason to suspect the studio would try and fix something that already worked.

The film is rumoured to start filming on 18th November, 2019 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Watford, England.

Is there a trailer?

No, at these very early stages there’s no sign of any footage or even official imagery. We’ll update this page when that changes.

Who’s in the cast?

Tom Hardy is already confirmed to be returning as Eddie Brock/Venom, which is not exactly a huge surprise.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” producer Amy Pascal said.

“When you think of Venom [the character], you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

Michelle Williams has also confirmed she’ll be reprising her role of Anne Weying. “I’m in,” she told Yahoo!, noting that she’d like to spend more time as She-Venom in the sequel.

“I hope I get equal time that way — I can say that!” she said

It also seems likely that Woody Harrelson, who came-od as serial killer Cletus Kasady in Venom’s first post-credits scene, will be back for the sequel. In the comics, Kasady ends up bonding with another symbiote (Venom’s offspring) to become the supervillain Carnage, a character so heinous that foes Spider-Man and Venom actually banded together to take him down in his early appearances.

“I’m in a little fraction of this movie, but I’ll be in the next one, you know?” he told Collider in May 2018.

The sequel’s cinematographer Robert Richardson also appeared to confirm Harrelson’s involvement in a later interview. “You have a remarkable central character with Venom, but now you’ve got Woody Harrelson, who’s going to obviously make his own little entrance here,” he said.

James Bond star Naomie Harris has also been tipped for a part in the Venom sequel, playing sound-powered comic-book villain (and Carnage sidekick) Shriek, though at the moment her role is not confirmed.

Line of Duty and The Irishman’s Stephen Graham will play an as-yet-undisclosed role in the sequel.

Will Spider-Man be in Venom 2?

While Sony and Marvel are no longer splitting apart over Spider-Man (with Marvel making one more solo Spidey flick and having him in another team-up movie), at some point we’d expect the characters to come together.

Sony are supposedly quite keen to integrate Spider-Man back into their established stable of movies down the line, and Spider-Man and Venom’s status as arch-nemeses in the comics makes the Venom series the obvious way for the character to check in.

There are also reports from Geeks WorldWide that Holland may have a cameo role in the second Venom movie following leaked casting details – however, it’s not yet clear whether he’d appear as the Peter Parker we know and love from films like Infinity War, or whether it would be an alternate universe Spider Man.

There’s also a possibility that Venom 2 might cross over with upcoming Morbius movie starring Jared Leto, which is part of the same universe.

Who’s making Venom 2?

With the first film’s director Ruben Fleischer busy making the Zombieland sequel, actor-turned-director Andy Serkis has been drafted in as his replacement, reportedly beating Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ Rupert Wyatt and Bumblebee’s Travis Knight to the top job.

“It’s happening,” Serkis wrote on Twitter. “The Symbiote has found a host in me and I’m ready for the ride…Can’t wait!”

It’s happening. The Symbiote has found a host in me and I’m ready for the ride…Can’t wait! #venom #venom2 #marvel pic.twitter.com/unCzmJOjop — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) August 5, 2019

Notably, Serkis has a lot of experience with motion capture and/or animation techniques, suggesting that the sequel may be showing off an even more imaginative and visually arresting take on the CGI symbiote. (Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson, who recently teamed with Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will be joining Serkis on the film.)

“It’s a fantastic franchise and I’m honored to be asked to direct it,” Serkis said (via IGN). “It feels like a very contemporary story, and I think, hopefully, that it’s going to be an extraordinary piece of cinema.

Explaining that he was still “in the beginning stages” of putting the film together, he added, “I have some very clear ideas about what I want to see visually, and how we can take the characters to another dimension.”

Advertisement

Much of the film’s creative direction, though, will still come from star and executive producer Hardy. “Tom is very involved with the writing with Kelly Marcel of the new story, so it’s very much centered around their take,” Serkis said (via /Film.)