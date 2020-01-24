Could Outlander’s Sam Heughan be the new Bond?

Outlander star Sam Heughan has remained coy about rumours that he could be tipped as the next James Bond, hinting during an interview that he wouldn’t turn down the coveted 007 role.

Asked outright whether he was going to be the next Bond during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Heughan joked: “It depends how much whisky I’ve drunk.”

When pressed by the ITV interviewer, he added: “It’s not a no.”

Last year it was announced that Daniel Craig would be stepping down from the role, following his final curtain call in the upcoming No Time To Die.

Heughan, who is best known for playing Jamie Fraser in the time-travelling drama series Outlander, is among a number of high-profile actors tipped for the role of the martini-slurping spy, including Luther’s Idris Elba and Superman star Henry Cavill.

Last year, Heughan admitted that he’s considered the iconic role before. Speaking with STV News, he said: “I think any actor who says they wouldn’t would be lying, and I think it’s time we have a Scottish Bond [like Sean Connery] again.”

Outlander season 5 will air on Sunday 16th February 2020 in its US network STARZ, with its UK release date confirmed as Monday 17th February 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.