Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to direct Star Wars project

Taika Waititi has been a busy man of late: the Kiwi writer/director has just seen his latest film, JoJo Rabbit, nominated for six Academy awards, has already finished shooting his upcoming film Next Goal Wins, and is all set to begin work on Thor: Love and Thunder, his second entry in the Marvel canon.

And it looks like things might get a whole lot busier – with rumours circulating that Waititi has been approached to write and direct a new Star Wars film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, talks have taken place between the director and the studio, although what stage those talks are at is still a mystery.

It is also not known if Waititi’s potential involvement will be connected to the Star Wars project currently being developed by Marvel chief Kevin Feige, or whether it is something different altogether.

Waititi responded to the reports by cryptically tweeting a picture of the art for Fleetwood Mac’s album Rumours – which might be seen as him distancing himself from the news.

If there was something in the rumours, it wouldn’t be Waititi’s first involvement with the mega franchise – amongst his busy schedule, he somehow found time to direct an episode of The Mandalorian last year, while he also starred in the series as the voice of droid IG-11.