New Black Widow footage shows off the film’s villain in action

Marvel has dropped a new Black Widow trailer, revealing a fresh new look for Natasha Romanoff’s solo movie as it nears its May release date.

Advertisement

The latest footage, dubbed a “special look”, shows the super-spy’s family in action as well as a longer glimpse at the film’s menacing villain Taskmaster. Comic book fans will be aware that Black Widow is bringing the longtime Avengers nemesis to the big screen (no relation to the Greg Davies comedy series here in the UK).

In the Marvel Universe, Taskmaster is a vigilante and henchman for hire who has the ability to perfectly mimic the fighting styles of those he goes up against, something we see referenced at the end of this clip (watch below).

Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow sees the titular hero return to her native Russia to confront the demons of her past.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her beloved MCU role, joined by franchise newcomers David Harbour (Stranger Things), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) and Florence Pugh (Little Women) as her dysfunctional family, who throw themselves into the film’s action sequences.

It’s unclear who is playing Taskmaster as the character is masked and Marvel have been coy about revealing his identity, although some have speculated it could be The Handmaid’s Tale star O-T Fagbenle.

Earlier this week, Scarlett Johansson was announced to be a two-time nominee at this year’s Academy Awards for Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story, while Florence Pugh is also nominated for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

Advertisement

Black Widow hits UK cinemas on 1st May 2020.