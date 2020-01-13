Oscars 2020: When are the Academy Awards on TV, how can I watch and who’s going to win?

Now the Golden Globes are done and dusted, attention is turning to the fast-approaching 2020 Oscars awards ceremony.

Last year’s Academy Awards was a host-less event for the first time, British favourites like Olivia Colman took home the gold and the event sparked huge speculation around Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s relationship, following their romantic performance of Shallow, (which won Best Original Song) from A Star is Born.

Who knows what the 2020 ceremony will bring? There are a few things do we know so far, such as how to watch the Oscars in the UK. But what time will the Oscars start? Where are the Oscars held? And which films have been shortlisted?

Find out all the answers to your 2020 Academy Awards questions as we go through everything we know about the ceremony so far.

How to watch the Oscars in the UK

Sky Cinema Oscars is the place to watch the Oscars in the UK. You can access it with a Cinema Pass with Now TV. They offer a free trial for seven days so if you time it right you can watch the Oscars live for free on the night. If you’d rather not stay up that late, you can catch the Oscars ceremony when it’s repeated on Monday evening in the UK.

When is the Oscars?

This year the Oscars will take place on Sunday 9th February 2020. This is slightly earlier than usual, as The Academy Awards have traditionally been held towards the end of February or even early March.

What time does the Oscars start?

As the ceremony takes place in the US, the awards will air late Sunday night (9th February) and into the early hours of Monday morning. Coverage will begin live from the red carpet as the stars arrive for the main event.

Last year, this kicked off at 10pm on the Sunday night with the actual ceremony commencing at 1am. You can access the Sky coverage through a Now TV pass.

Where are the Oscars held?

2020 marks the 92nd Oscars ceremony which will take place at the same location as last year’s event, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Will the Oscars 2020 have a host?

After much speculation about whether the 2020 awards will have a host or not, The Academy announced that this year will once again be host-less. On its official Twitter account, The Academy tweeted about what we can expect from this year’s ceremony. “Stars”, “Performances” and “Surprises” get green ticks, but there’s a red cross next to “Host”.

In the past, whoever is selected to host the Oscars ceremony has usually been announced months ahead of the event, certainly before the new year. As there had been no host announcement more than a week into January, it was suspected that the 2020 event would be going ahead without a host once again.

The 2019 Oscars was unexpectedly host-less after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down following controversy surrounding homophobic tweets which resurfaced online. Despite this, viewing figures saw an 11.5% increase from the previous year with an average of 29.6 million tuning in to watch, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Who are the 2020 Oscar nominees?

The official Oscar nominees will be announced on Monday 13th January 2020. What has been released is a shortlist of eligible films across nine categories. The categories cover everything from Documentary Feature and Animated Short Film to Visual Effects and Makeup and Hairstyling.

Frontrunners for the Best Picture category include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917, Joker, and The Irishman.

The Best Actress award favourites include Lupita Nyong’o for Us and Saoirse Ronan for Little Women while Best Actor picks include Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood. You can read our full account of the 2020 Oscars frontrunners here.

Although originally up for awards consideration, Cats will reportedly no longer be considered following scathing reviews from critics which cited a range of issues with the film, most notably the creepy and disorientating visual and special effects.

1917, The Irishman and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been shortlisted for the Oscars’ Visual Effects category while the songs Speechless from Aladdin and both Never Too Late and Spirit from The Lion King are currently listed in the Music (original song) category among others. The full list is available on The Academy’s website.

Will there be an Oscars Best Popular Film category?

Although the Best Popular Film category hasn’t been ruled out for the future, it doesn’t look like it’s making an appearance for the 2020 ceremony.

Back in 2018, The Academy announced it would be introducing the new category. The idea was to celebrate the kind of blockbuster viewers love to watch but would be unlikely to make consideration for prestigious awards like Best Picture.

Following controversy this decision was reversed after the new award category proved unpopular and wasn’t taken to by the board of governors.

Who won the major awards at the 2019 Oscars?

Last year saw a number of surprising wins including Brit Olivia Colman who scooped the award for Best Lead Actress with a charming speech. Colman played Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthinos’s The Favourite which co-starred Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Also portraying a real figure, Rami Malek won Best Leading Actor for his performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (despite the film not being as much of a hit with critics as it was with viewers).

The coveted Best Picture award and for Writing (original screenplay) went to Green Book for which Mahershala Ali also won Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Alfonso Cuarón cleaned up with the Best Director award for Roma as well as for Best Foreign Language film and Best Cinematography.

Perhaps one of the most memorable events of the evening was Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Best Original Song win for Shallow from A Star is Born. The pair performed the song live on the night and looked so loved up that the internet exploded with speculation that they were together.

Lady Gaga has since said the performance was deliberate and that she and Cooper intentionally tried to fool people into believing they were in love.

There is a full list of 2019 Oscars award winners for the 91st ceremony is available and the 2020 nominees are due to be announced on Monday 13th January. Watch this space for further Oscars news.