When are the 2020 Oscar nominations released? Where can I watch them and who will be nominated?

Awards season is now in full swing, and with plenty of movies in contention all anyone wants to know is when the Oscar nominations for 2020 will be announced.

And happily, we don’t have long to wait. The full list of nominations will be revealed (via the below livestream) by actors John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday 13th January, with the stream running from 5.18am-5.41am Pacific Time (that’s 1.18-1.41pm UK time).

You can watch the nominations as they unfold in the stream above, ahead of the hostless ceremony taking place on Sunday 9th February where the final winners will be announced.

Expect plenty of nods for films like Todd Philips’ Joker (which racked up an impressive raft of nominations for the film Baftas and won two Golden Globes), Sam Mendes’ World War One drama 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman.

More wildcard entries like Rocketman, Knives Out, Hustlers, Little Women, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit could also turn up, though it’s less sure that all of these particular movies will have been selected for the shortlist, deserving though they may be.

It’s also possible that movies like Lulu Wang’s The Farewell and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite will pick up some significant nominations outside the Foreign Language category, with both films attracting plaudits and nominations at other major ceremonies.

In the acting categories a nomination for Joaquin Phoenix in Joker seems almost assured, and other nods could include Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez.

Check back here for the full list of nominations as and when they’re announced.

