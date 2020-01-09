When is Bombshell out in cinemas? Is it a true story?

As the film industry gears up for awards season, one of this year’s biggest contenders is Bombshell.

The story of two Fox News anchors who helped to take down the network’s then CEO Roger Ailes is hugely relevant in the #MeToo era.

Boasting a star-studded cast and receiving heaps of acclaim for its performances, here’s everything you need to know about Bombshell…

When is Bombshell out in cinemas in the UK?

Bombshell will hit UK cinemas on Friday 17th January 2020.

What is Bombshell about?

Bombshell tells the true story behind the 2016 scandal which saw Fox News host Gretchen Carlson file a sexual harassment lawsuit against the CEO at the time, Roger Ailes. Ailes denied the accusations.

The film takes place from the perspective of Carlson, fellow Fox anchor Megyn Kelly and a third Fox employee Kayla Pospisil, as they go to war against Ailes, his lawyers and a tough media landscape.

Who is in the cast of Bombshell?

The lead roles are played by three of Hollywood’s most prolific actresses: Nicole Kidman as Carlson, Charlize Theron as Kelly and Margot Robbie as Pospisil.

Ailes will be portrayed by The Crown star John Lithgow, donning prosthetic make up to sharpen his resemblance to the real man, while Malcolm McDowell will play his media baron ally Rupert Murdoch.

Rounding out the cast are a number of other top names, including Connie Britton (American Horror Story) as Ailes’ wife Beth, Alison Janney (I, Tonya) as his legal counsel Susan Estrich, and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) as FOX producer Jess Carr.

How accurate is Bombshell to the true story?

Many of Bombshell’s key points are accurate, but as is the case with most ‘true stories’, some details have been altered to assist with the narrative.

For starters, Kayla Pospisil (Robbie) and Jess Carr (McKinnon) don’t exist in real life. Rather, they have been created as stand-ins for the combined experiences of several different people involved in the Ailes scandal.

On the other hand, Kelly and Carlson are very much real and their professional relationship in the film is an accurate portrayal, as is the smart way in which Carlson presents her initial case.

Does Bombshell have a trailer?

It certainly does, appropriately set to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, you can check it out below:

