Marvel movies will “absolutely” introduce LGBTQ+ characters “very soon”, says Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the mega franchise’s next phase of movies will include a transgender character.

The franchise has often come under fire for what has been considered a lack of queer representation, but according to Feige’s comments, this will be addressed imminently.

Asked by a fan at a Q&A session in New York about plans to introduce more LGBTQ+ characters, and specifically trans characters, Feige responded, “Yes, absolutely yes.”

He expanded, “Very soon, in a movie we’re shooting right now, yes.”

No further comments were made about exactly which film the character would appear, nor were any details revealed about the specific character, but given the films presently in production, The Eternals, which is currently shooting, looks to be the most likely bet.

Feige had already confirmed that that film would introduce the first gay character in the MCU’s history, telling Good Morning America last year that “He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is.”

The Eternals will be the second film released in Marvel’s Phase Four, following Black Widow, and boasts an impressive cast including MCU newcomers Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani.

The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider) and, much like Guardians of the Galaxy it will focus on an outer-space superhero team.