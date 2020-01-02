A sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel is officially being developed by Marvel Studios with Brie Larson keen to return as Carol Danvers.

The previous film was significant for being the first female-led film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when on to gross over $1 billion worldwide, so it’s no surprise that another solo outing is being planned for the Avenger.

When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

Sadly, we have no idea yet as the film’s only in the development stage. Seeing as Marvel Studios have only formally announced one film to release after 2021 (Black Panther II), it’s not impossible that the sequel could start filming next year for a 2022 release, but it’s a bit of a stretch. Especially with all the other projects being developed such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and a reboot of Blade.

What will Captain Marvel 2 be about?

One thing we know: it will be set after the first Captain Marvel. However, what’s still being decided is whether it will take place before or after her second appearance (Avengers: Endgame). There’s a good chance that it’ll delve into the world of the villainous Kree and their history with Carol Danvers, claiming they’ll be back for her.

Larson has expressed interest in the sequel introducing Ms Marvel, who’s been building a huge fanbase in the comic-reading world, hence the character getting her own series on Disney+.

It might seem obvious to make a film that truly integrates Danvers into the established, contemporary setting that most others already occupy, but it’s also been suggested that Captain Marvel 2 could be set before Avengers: Endgame, whether it directly leads into the events of the crossover or it could once again take place in the nineties.

Who will star in Captain Marvel 2?

You can expect Brie Larson to return, but there’s a very good chance that she’ll be joined by an entirely new cast of characters. It’s been suggested by Larson herself that a sequel could feature the character of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in her theatrical debut. Maybe this implies some kind of cross-pollination with the upcoming show on Disney+, but not much has been said.

