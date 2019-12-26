When is Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s release date? Cast, plot and trailer

A brand new Ghostbusters sequel set in the universe of the original 1980s films is coming to cinemas in 2020. Which stars from the first two films will be reprising their roles? And has the movie got a release date yet?

When is Ghostbusters: Afterlife released in cinemas?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in US cinemas on 10th July 2020. It has not yet been revealed when the film will come out in the UK.

Is there a trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Yes – and it’s wonderfully spooky and nostalgic. Bustin’ still makes us feel good!

Who’s in the cast of Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Captain Marvel star McKenna Grace, aged 12, will lead the cast of the film as science-obsessed Phoebe — and granddaughter to one of the original Ghostbusters… She is joined by Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard as her character’s brother, Trevor, and The Sinner’s Carrie Coon as her mother, Callie recently director Jason Reitman revealed a first-look picture of their family as filming began.

In June 2019, it was reported by Variety that Ant-Man star Paul Rudd would also feature as a teacher, Mr. Grooberson, presumably in charge of Grace and Wolfhard’s characters. It’s revealed that Mr. Grooberson was a kid in New York during the 1984 “Manhattan Crossrip” (the film’s name for the giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man rampage in the original film).

Rudd’s involvement was confirmed by Ghostbusters’ official Twitter account which shared a video of the actor in front of the iconic firehouse used in the franchise.

“When I heard they were going to call me, well, as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself,” he says. “I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for ‘Ghostbusters.’ In fact, I’m sliming myself right now.”

Producer Ivan Reitman – who helmed the first two Ghostbusters films, with his son Jason Reitman directing the upcoming sequel – has shared a few new snippets about Rudd’s role.

“He’s a seismologist who’s come to this small town because they’ve been having mysterious earthquakes,” Ivan explained to ET Online. “He’s also teaching summer school there and he’s extraordinarily funny.”

The film’s title Ghostbusters: Afterlife (it had previously been referred to as Ghostbusters 3) was confirmed alongside a series of a series of first-look images published in Vanity Fair.

Calling all #Ghostbusters fans: Your first look at Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace (and more) in @Ghostbusters: Afterlife is here: https://t.co/seTfBPHEWo pic.twitter.com/81XmW6aHr2 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 6, 2019

Which original Ghostbusters stars will be reprising their roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Sigourney Weaver was first to confirm her return as Dana Barrett and seemed to hint she would be reuniting with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson for the movie, telling Parade: “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again.”

Sure enough, strapping their proton packs back on will be Ernie Hudson – reprising his role of Winston Zeddemore – and Dan Aykroyd – returning as Ray Stantz. And while it was originally unclear whether Bill Murray would return to his role as Peter Venkman, Aykroyd later revealed that he would rejoin the cast after all.

“We’ve shot our part – myself, Murray, Sigourney and Annie Potts,” Aykroyd said on The Greg Hill Show, “and it was really exciting working on this new idea and new take on the story which Jason, who’s a really incredible, fine filmmaker came up with.”

Harold Ramis, who played Dr Egon Spengler, passed away in 2014 and is unlikely to be recast.

What is Ghostbusters: Afterlife about?

The new film follows mother-of-two Callie, who inherits a property in Oklahoma from the father she never knew (who turns out to be one of the original Ghostbusters crew…). Mckenna Grace plays her science-obsessed daughter Phoebe, while Finn Wlfhard plays her petrolhead son.

“As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters,” director Jason Reitman, (son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman) told Vanity Fair. “Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

Trevor will discover the retro ambulance-turned-ghostbuster-car, while Phoebe will “find a device that reads psychokinetic energy,” an instantly recognisable tool of the trade from the original film. The only question is whether Trevor and Phoebe will decide to go into the family business…

Ghostbusters 3 will be a direct sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II and will take place in a different universe to the 2016 all-female reboot.

Why does Ghostbusters: Afterlife ignore the Ghostbusters reboot?

The new movie isn’t a reboot it picks up the original story as more of a ‘legacy movie’ , but the move has caused debate.

Ghostbusters reboot star Leslie Jones tweeted: “So insulting. Like f*** us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a d*** move. And I don’t give f*** I’m saying something!!”

Who is directing Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Jason Reitman, the son of the franchise’s original director Ivan Reitman, will helm the movie.

Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1 — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set,” Reitman told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Reitman, who wrote and directed The Front Runner, has co-written the Ghostbusters sequel with Gil Kenan. His father Ivan will produce the new film.

Reitman recently revealed that filming had wrapped on the new film, posting a picture of cast members on Instagram.

Which other films have there been in the Ghostbusters franchise?

The original Ghostbusters movie in 1984 starred Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson and Ramis as a group of guys who set up a paranormal investigation and elimination service – Ghostbusters.

There was a sequel in 1989 and then, in 2016, there was an all-female reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones and directed by Paul Feig.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is released in cinemas on July 10, 2020.