When is Home Alone on TV? How to watch the Christmas movie online

Let’s be honest, few people are as synonymous with Christmastime as Macauley Culkin: he’s up there with Mariah Carey and Noddy Holder in the festive holy trinity.

In Home Alone, he lives every child’s ill-advised wish of being left without supervision, when his parents accidentally jet off to Paris for the holidays without him.

This modest Christmas comedy became a phenomenal money-making machine – like the aforementioned Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You it’s a festive freight train that comes ploughing through the cultural landscape in December each year.

Surprisingly violent in a cartoon-like way, it’s a celebration of enterprise that captured the heart and wickedness of every child (and nostalgic millennial) on the planet.

Find out where you can watch Home Alone below.

When is Home Alone on TV this Christmas?

Home Alone is on Channel 4 at 5.30pm on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, 24th December). You can also watch Home Alone 2 on Channel 4 on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25th December) at 4.55pm.

Where can I watch Home Alone online and on demand?

Home Alone is NOT currently available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or NOW TV.

However, it is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

