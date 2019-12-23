Star Wars’ John Boyega seems to confirm Rise of Skywalker fan theory

John Boyega has dropped a major hint that seems to confirm the fan theory that his Star Wars character, Finn, is Force-sensitive.

Posting on Twitter, Boyega said: “No… Finn wasn’t going to say I love you before sinking.”

The comment refers to a scene in The Rise of Skywalker when Finn is caught in a quicksand-like trap, and tries to say something important to Rey (Daisy Ridley) before he is completely submerged.

While some fans have speculated that Finn was about to profess his love for his Jedi friend – following through with a romantic dynamic that was first hinted at when the characters were introduced in 2015’s The Force Awakens – others have suggested that he was actually going to say that he was blessed with Force-sensitivity.

The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams has reportedly suggested this theory may be the case, apparently telling a fan after a Q&A that Finn had indeed intended to tell Rey that he was Force-sensitive – although the film itself never reveals this information.

In the world of Star Wars, everything is guided by the Force, a spiritual current that runs throughout the living universe. Characters who are Force-sensitive are gifted with special powers, and those who are most attuned to the Force can become lightsaber-wielding Jedi.

There are several clues that Finn might be Force-sensitive already laid in the series. In The Rise of Skywalker, Finn speaks reverently about The Force to Jannah (Naomi Ackie), and later scenes imply he is tapping into a connection with the Force.

Another hint can be seen in The Force Awakens, when he (somewhat successfully) wields a lightsaber in a fight – something we very rarely see non-Jedi do.

While some fans have doubts whether Finn, a reformed Stormtrooper, has the potential to become a Jedi, there are existing examples in the Star Wars universe of Force-sensitive characters taking on other roles, such as the Force-sensitive monk Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) in 2016’s Rogue One.

While the future of the series remains unclear, many Star Wars fans will doubtless be hoping that Boyega will return in another instalment – which could give us the chance to find out just how strong the force is with Finn…

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is out in cinemas now