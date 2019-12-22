Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac says Rise of Skywalker might not be the end of Poe Dameron after all

In press for new Star Wars sequel The Rise of Skywalker, series leads Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac have been pretty clear about one thing – this is the end of their characters’ stories, with little to no chance of Rey, Finn or Poe cropping up again in future movies or in Disney+ spin-offs and the like.

Or at least that’s what we thought. Because now, Isaac has surprisingly suggested that the door could be open for him to return one day after all, following in the footsteps of original trilogy star Harrison Ford, who came back for 2015’s The Force Awakens after decades away from the franchise.

“This is the end of The Poe,” Isaac told RadioTimes.com.

“But obviously you never know where things go. I’m sure Harrison also didn’t imagine that he was going to be coming back 30 years later.

“For now, it’s the end,” he said.

In other words, don’t hold your breath for a Poe return, but it is possible down the line – even if that does mean we have to wait a few decades to see him jump in an X-Wing once more.

For now, Isaac says he’s happy to have sent Poe off with a movie that explored his backstory a little more.

“I was excited to shed some light on his shady past,” he said. “Yeah, that was a fun dynamic that we found with Keri Russell’s Zorri.”

And generally speaking, he’s not sorry to be waving goodbye to Star Wars, whether it’s forever or just “for now.”

“It was always designed as this three-movie trilogy,” he said. “So it feels right to conclude it now.”

And who knows? For Poe and for Isaac, maybe this end will one day look like just another beginning…

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is in UK cinemas now