Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Greta Gerwig didn’t imagine her Little Women adaptation would get green-lit

Greta Gerwig didn’t imagine her Little Women adaptation would get green-lit

The acclaimed Lady Bird director said the project was "A very unusual movie to have happen."

Emma Watson in Little Women, Way to Blue

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation is earning rave reviews ahead of its Boxing Day release, but Gerwig says she’s surprised the project even got off the ground.

Advertisement

In an interview with BBC News, the acclaimed Lady Bird director said she didn’t imagine the film would get green-lit due to its timescale, multiple plotlines and many characters.

“I feel very lucky and very grateful that this even got made, because it just seems like so unlikely,” she said. “Studios don’t make period movies about sisters based on books. It’s a very unusual movie to have happen.”

There have been six prior adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s masterpiece, with the most recent coming in 1994, while there have also been numerous TV versions – including a BBC production that was broadcast over the Christmas period in 2017.

Gerwig added that many of 19th century novel’s themes are very much relevant to today’s society.

“The themes underneath the book are authorship, ownership, women, money, art and ambition, and those are totally modern, totally pressing themes,” she said.

This version of Little Woman boasts a terrific cast, with Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep all part of the ensemble.

Advertisement

Little Women is in UK cinemas on Boxing Day 2019

Tags

All about Little Women (2019)

Emma Watson in Little Women, Way to Blue
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

new films 2020

The biggest movie releases of 2019 and 2020

little-women-3

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women finally addresses the Jo, Amy and Laurie love triangle

Emma Watson in Little Women, Way to Blue

Little Women First look at Saoirse Ronan and star-studded cast

Gossip Girl reboot It's worse than Bart Bass coming back from the dead

Emma Powell
Emma Powell