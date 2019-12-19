Does Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker have a post-credits scene?

In recent years it’s become quite the trend for blockbuster filmmakers to hide intriguing teaser scenes during the credits or after they’ve rolled, hinting at future instalments in a franchise, resolving a lingering plot point or just throwing in one last joke for the fans.

From Marvel and other superhero films to the likes of Sony’s Jumanji, post-credits scenes have almost become the norm for big-budget franchises, with one exception – Star Wars, which has never included such a scene in its releases.

And any fans hoping that rule could be broken for the final “Skywalker saga” movie (and the last Star Wars movie at all for a while) will be disappointed, because the newly-released Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker has no clips, jokes or scenes after or during the credits.

Sure, it’s worth staying anyway just to catch any intriguing cameos in the cast list (as well as, you know, appreciating the creative hard work of thousands), but if you do sit until the end all you’ll be greeted with is a short cinematic for director JJ Abrams’ production company Bad Robot (which for a split second might raise your hopes for an extra scene), followed by the Lucasfilm logo.

So no, there’s no last-minute appearance for Jar Jar Binks finally revealing the truth about midichlorians, or an extended sequence where the Porgs start their own Jedi Order. Looks like we’ll have to wait for Black Widow for our next Disney post-credits fix…

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is in UK cinemas now