Star Wars’ cute new droid in The Rise of Skywalker is played by JJ Abrams

Rise of Skywalker’s director has a fun little cameo as the latest member of the Star Wars team

JJ Abrams and D-0 (Getty, Disney)

From the iconic C-3PO and R2-D2 to BB-8 and Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO, the Star Wars franchise has always managed to create lovable, fan-favourite droid characters – and of course latest movie The Rise of Skywalker is no exception, introducing a new wheeled and cone-headed character called D-0 for Episode IX.

Unlike many smaller droids, however, D-0 can actually speak – albeit in short, prerecorded phrases, often simply repeating “No thank you!” when people try to touch him (relatable) – and it turns out, there’s a pretty auspicious figure providing his voice.

Yes, D-0 is played by none other than Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams himself, with his role revealed in the closing credits for the new movie.

Abrams’ cameo follows in a long line of similar secret guest turns in the modern Star Wars movies, including (but not limited to) Daniel Craig, Prince William and Prince Harry playing stormtroopers, Gary Barlow playing a Resistance fighter and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as an X-Wing pilot, though it’s far from the biggest surprise character reveal from Episode IX (but for now, no spoilers).

JJ Abrams’ D-0 with Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega (Disney)

And really, we can’t blame Abrams for adding himself in. Clearly, in his final love letter to the Star Wars universe, Abrams couldn’t resist going along in the adventure with his cast Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac one last time – even if he did spend the time tiny, terrified and with a pointy head.

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is in UK cinemas

