The second trailer for Top Gun: Maverick has just dropped

Do you still feel the need for speed? Let’s hope so, because the second trailer for the long-awaited Top Gun sequel is here.

Continuing from the hit 1986 action movie, Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom Cruise reprise the iconic role of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell – the ace fighter pilot who looses his closest friend in combat.

The story finds Maverick training a new group of Top Gun fighter pilots for a top-secret – and unprecedentedly dangerous – aerial mission. But things change when he encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), whose call sign is ‘Rooster’.

It soon emerges that ‘Rooster’ is the son of Maverick’s friend, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, known as ‘Goose’, who died in the events of the original Top Gun.

You can check out a brief snippet of their performances in the second trailer below.

(The first trailer was released in July.)

Top Gun fans will be pleased that the film promises to hew closely to the original, with a palpable sense of military-grade cool and some truly spectacular flying sequences.

As well as Cruise, the new sequel brings back Val Kilmer in the role of Cruise’s fellow pilot instructor, known as ‘Iceman’. New additions to the cast include Miles Teller (Whiplash), Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Glen Powell (Everybody Wants Some!!) and Ed Harris (The Rock).

The original Top Gun, released in 1986, was a smash hit for Cruise and director Tony Scott, and led to a dramatic rise in sign-ups for the American military. Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known as the director of Tron: Legacy.

Top Gun: Maverick is out in cinemas on Friday 26th June 2020